Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has unveiled the historic covers of EA SPORTS™ College Football 25, featuring three current college football stars: Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. The full reveal of the game is set for tomorrow.

“Donovan, Quinn and Travis are extraordinary talents who impressed and entertained millions of college football fans on the field last season and are poised to do so again this year,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “We’re proud to be able to incorporate thousands of current athletes in College Football 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is a perfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA SPORTS and college football. I can’t wait for the world to learn more about the game tomorrow.”

Fans can look forward to explosive gameplay across 134 FBS schools and the iconic atmospheres of college football when EA SPORTS College Football 25 launches worldwide on July 19 for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The cover stars have built impressive resumes. Donovan Edwards shone in the Wolverines’ national championship run, becoming the first player in College Football Playoff (CFP) history with two rushing touchdowns of 40-plus yards in the title game. Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 Championship last year, while Travis Hunter is a standout two-way player, being the only FBS player in at least the last 20 seasons to record 100 yards receiving and an interception in the same game.

“EA SPORTS games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” said Edwards. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA SPORTS college football game and keep the tradition going.”

“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor. EA SPORTS games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25,” said Ewers.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it,” said Hunter. “I can’t wait to play and see myself, my teammates and my school in the game.”

Standard and Deluxe editions of College Football 25 are available for pre-order now. Fans seeking the ultimate football experience can opt for the EA SPORTS™ MVP Bundle**, which includes deluxe editions of both EA SPORTS College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25, with 3-day early access for both titles and a variety of other benefits.

Pre-orders for this highly anticipated game are now open, promising fans a comprehensive and immersive college football experience.