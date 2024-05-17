The Source Magazine remembers DJ Roc Raida , who would’ve celebrated his 52nd birthday today.

Known for his amazing turntable wizardry around the globe, Roc won the 1995 DMC World DJ Championship and was inducted into the DMC Hall Of Fame in 1999.

Raida released three albums with his Xecutioners crew and has produced tracks for artists such as Smif N’ Wessun, Big Pun, and even served as Busta Rhymes’ DJ.

In 2009, famed Xecutioners DJ Rock Raida aka Anthony Williams passed away from injuries acquired from a mixed martial arts accident almost a month prior. He will forever be a part of Hip Hop’s legacy and will be missed by the entire Hip Hop community.