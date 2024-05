Kamaiyah has kicked off 2024 with her new project, Figuring Out My Emotions, now available on all platforms. Following a successful 2023 that included two projects—The Am3rican Dream with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, and Another Summer Night—the Cali rapper completed her Another Summer Night Tour in late April, visiting 20 cities.

Figuring Out My Emotions features no guest appearances, with production handled by Link+Up and Quake Beatz. You can tap in below.