Kehlani has announced her highly anticipated fourth studio album, CRASH, which is set to release on June 21st via Atlantic Records.

This album marks Kehlani’s first full-length release in over two years since her chart-topping album blue water road in 2022.

Last month, Kehlani returned triumphantly after releasing her smash summer anthem “After Hours.” The groove-powered dance track has quickly proven to be a global sensation, earning nearly 30 million streams worldwide and 4.6 million US streams in its first week alone, marking the strongest debut of Kehlani’s career. “After Hours” has also reached No. 14 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart.

Fans eagerly await the arrival of CRASH, anticipating more of Kehlani’s signature blend of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The announcement has generated significant buzz, highlighting her continued impact on the music scene. The “After Hours” video, which showcases Kehlani’s dynamic performance and artistic vision, can be viewed below.