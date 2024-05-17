Lenny S. Celebrates 50th Birthday with JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and More at SoHo House Malibu

Roc Nation Senior Vice President Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with an extravagant celebration at the exclusive SoHo House in Malibu. The sleek affair brought together entertainment’s elite, as guests arrived in glamorous all-black attire to revel in the festivities.

The star-studded guest list included icons like Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and Adele, alongside Hollywood’s leading tastemakers and luminaries.

Attendees were treated to a culinary extravaganza featuring dishes from renowned eatery Lucali, with cocktails provided by BACARDI, including D’USSÉ’s SideCar and Gold Fashioned. Rhude founder Rhuigi Villaseñor added a stylish touch with custom-designed hats. In contrast, a bespoke D’USSÉ XO luxury cigar lounge and artisan treats from Bignet Box added to the luxury experience.

The night came alive with music from celebrity DJs D-Nice, Chase B., and Young Guru, with a special performance by El Debarge, who serenaded Lenny S. with a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” adding a magical touch to the evening.

Sponsored by D’USSÉ Cognac, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Lucali, Lenny S.’s birthday bash was a night to remember, blending glamour, luxury, and star power in an unforgettable celebration.