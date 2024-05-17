Bi-Coastal rap Queen Lish 2X has finally released her music video for “Baking Soda” Remix! The Jersey Club record featuring producer Dj Jayhood has been in rotation on NYC radio for months and the visuals don’t disappoint.

The new Baking Soda Remix music video was filmed in Spanish Harlem by Bag Visuals at Harlem salon The Beauty Cave. The visuals have cameos from other known NYC artists Steph G, Déja Destinée and more.

Screenshot 2024 05 17 at 12.47.39 PM

Tune in to one of the dance songs of the summer!

Advertisement

Lish 2X- Baking Soda Remix (Official Music Video)