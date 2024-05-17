Renowned rapper Lupe Fiasco has set the stage for releasing his ninth studio album, Samurai, scheduled to drop on June 28th via 1st & 15th.


Accompanying the album announcement, Lupe released the title track, “Samurai,” today. The song features a loose and soulful vibe, a prominent drumbeat and a lilting soprano sax lick. Lupe embodies his battle rap persona in the track, skillfully weaving poetic devices to captivate listeners.

While the chorus calls for attention akin to a busker or carnival barker, the verses delve deeper. Lupe’s lyrical prowess shines as he navigates themes ranging from the relationship between hip-hop and high culture to the struggles of an aspiring artist’s reality versus dreams.

“Samurai” offers a glimpse into what promises to be a thought-provoking and soul-stirring album, showcasing Lupe Fiasco’s continued evolution as an artist. Fans eagerly anticipate the full release on June 28th, anticipating more lyrical prowess and captivating storytelling from the seasoned rapper.

