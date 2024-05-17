Mauie and Tony Shhnow, two of Atlanta’s hottest rising artists, have released a dynamic visual for their hit track “The Bad Guy.” The highly anticipated video follows the success of the bass-heavy banger and showcases the underground emcees at their best.


The 4K mini-movie features Mauie and Tony arriving at a stylish location in luxury cars, flaunting their signature drip. The video highlights their prominence in the Atlanta music scene, with nearly 100 fans gathering to show support in front of a home. The visual cements Mauie and Tony Shhnow’s status as two of the most respected artists in their area and promises to elevate their growing popularity even further.

