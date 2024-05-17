After making his way around the major leagues, the Minnesota Twins’ pitcher Jay Jackson is the epitome of a baseball OG. After getting drafted in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, the right hander from Greenville, South Carolina has played for the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Jackson has even taken is skills on the mound overseas, playing in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp and Chiba Lotte Marines, but after six seasons in the MLB, Jackson signed a one–year, $1.5 million contract with the Minnesota Twins in 2024.

So far this year, the 36-year old has yielded one win and two losses out of 21 innings pitched. He threw 22 Ks with an earned run average of 5.91.

Advertisement

Jay loves his sounds and decided to share his taste in music with the Black Baseball Mixtape, where you can check out his selections below.