Chinx Drugz, a rising rap star out of Queens, was shot and killed on this date in 2009.

Chinx, who dropped “Drugz” from his name shortly before he was killed, was born Lionel Mickens, a Far Rockaway, Queens native, was born December 4, 1983.

Chinx was gunned down early on the morning of May 17 as he idled in his with his friend, who survived the deadly shooting. Chinx was only 31 years old.

Chinx steadily released music on the mixtape circuit for several years, but is best known for his work with his friend, and Coke Boys founder French Montana, who collaborated with him on his two biggest records, “I’m A Cokeboy” and “Feelings.”

Only a few months after his murder, 32-year-old Quincy Homere was arrested and charged with the murder of Chinx. To this day, no motive for the killing ws ever uncovered.

