On this date in 2023, Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are of over 32 alleged gang members arrested in a 140-count indictment in New York.

According to the New York Daily News, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow treated fellow gang members to a splurging dinner at a Manhattan steak house in celebration of a 2020 shooting executred at Prospect Lefferts Gardens that killed 23-year-old Theodore Senior and injured five mores.

In addition, one of the members was awarded with a new custom gold chain referencing the street the dead man was from. According to NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Savino, the members wore matching outfits during their visit to the steakhouse.

24-year-old Sheff G, born Michael Williams, and 23-year-old, Sleepy Hollow, born Tegan Chambers, and 30 additional gang members were connected to 27 occasions of violence, which included at minium a dozen shootings. The arrested men and women are alleged members of 8 Trey Crips and 9 Way gangs.

“Sheff G is not a wannabe drill rapper. He is a legitimate person who made it good. He has gold records, he’s made a lot of money. He rented a very large house, some may call it a mansion, in Short Hills, N.J.,” Gonzalez said.

He added, “He [Sheff G] used his fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn.”

The investigation began after the Gardens shooting, sparked by social media disses between G and a Folk Nation gang-affiliated rapper. The shooting was executed in partnership of 8 Trey and 9 way. Authorities revealed a text message from Sheff G’s sister Williams’ stated members of the rival gangs needed “to get hit or killed.” Sheff G asked for receipts to show the executed shooting, receiving images fo the victim and news articles.

Sheff G served 15 months behind bars on these charges before the 25-year-old Brooklynite was released from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center in the Bronx on April 19. Sleepy Hallow was released the day before Valentine’s Day of 2023 after serving only eight months behind bars.