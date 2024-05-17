Big Coach, the rising artist in Toronto’s rap game, is again making waves with the release of his newest single and music video, “Twice a Week”. Building on the success of his 2024 debut single “Negotiations” and his rebranding from Young Early to Big Coach, he’s poised to leave an even bigger mark with this latest release under his new moniker.

Big Coach encapsulates a strong underground Toronto vibe that resonates with the hustlers in the city. His sound, image, and lifestyle take us to his world and immerse us in the raw energy of his experiences. With each release, he invites us deeper into his narrative, forging a connection that transcends mere music and becomes a shared journey of growth and authenticity.

Big Coach stands out for his beat selection, gritty one-liners, and unapologetic authenticity. With each track, he weaves together a tapestry of sonic landscapes and lyrical prowess, creating an immersive experience that gives the listener a glimpse of what he’s about. His commitment to staying true to himself while pushing the boundaries of his artistry sets him apart as a force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving landscape of Toronto’s music scene.

Drawing from a diverse array of hip-hop influences, Big Coach’s sound captivates with its infectious uniqueness. Tracks like ‘In My Ways’ and ‘Negotiations’ were just the start, revealing his versatility and lyrical depth.

The highly anticipated visuals for ‘Twice a Week’ are out now on YouTube, adding another dimension to his artistic expression. Meanwhile, fans can stream his latest single on major music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

For the latest updates on Big Coach and upcoming releases, follow him on @realbigcoach.

About Big Coach:

Big Coach is lighting up the Toronto music scene with his signature style and undeniable talent. Formerly known as Young Early, he’s rebranded himself as Big Coach, symbolizing a fresh start and bigger ambitions in his musical journey. From his days dominating on the college basketball court to crafting infectious beats and delivering raw, captivating flows, Big Coach brings a unique energy and perspective to the game.