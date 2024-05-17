The Utah Jazz are reportedly considering picking Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, in the upcoming NBA draft. According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz are interested in having Bronny come for a workout and might select him with the 32nd pick.

“The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Peek reported. “The franchise has been patiently rebuilding behind the leadership of Danny Ainge, and bringing in Bronny with the hopes of luring a superstar like LeBron could be the jump owner Ryan Smith is looking for to add a spark to the Jazz.”

The Jazz, led by executive Danny Ainge, hope that drafting Bronny might entice LeBron James to join the team, adding a major boost to their lineup.

Now, you may know, LeBron is the oldest player in the NBA and just wrapped his 21st season. It’s wild to think that NBA franchises will still do just about anything to land the four-time champion at this stage in his career by drafting his son, but these are the times. For the record, Bron is still a top-10 player in the league and has broken just about every record, so from that standpoint, it makes sense.

From a business standpoint, LeBron James has a player option to leave the Lakers and become a free agent after the 2024-25 season. This means he could potentially sign with any team, including the one that drafts his son, allowing them to play together. That part.

Current betting odds favor the Los Angeles Lakers as the team most likely to select Bronny at +160 ($100 bet to win $160) to select Bronny James. The New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks are all a distant second at +1700.

Bronny James has been participating in the NBA Combine in Chicago this week, where young players showcase their skills. He performed well in a scrimmage on Wednesday, scoring 13 points, an improvement from his previous game. His efforts have impressed many analysts, including former NBA star Jamal Crawford and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The NBA draft will take place on June 26 and 27. While Bronny is aiming to play in the NBA, it’s still uncertain if he will end up playing on the same team as his father.