BossMan Dlow is back with a brand new video for “Talk My Sh*t,” a standout track from his recent mixtape, Mr Beat The Road. The song has gained significant traction online, with over 560k creative uses of its catchy lyrics on various platforms.

The new video, which premiered today via BET Jams in Times Square, offers fans an inside look at Dlow’s high-flying lifestyle. Between sold-out shows and club appearances, the 25-year-old rapper travels to Boulder, Colorado, to meet with Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, and star quarterback Shadeur Sanders. The video showcases Dlow mixing it up with the Buffaloes, practicing drills, and proudly wearing a Shadeur Sanders #2 jersey gifted by the quarterback himself.