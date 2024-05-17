After teasing her highly anticipated single on social media, Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum rap star Saweetie treats fans to the feel-good summer anthem “NANi.” Produced by Jean-Baptiste, Karl Rubin, Shawn Wasabi, Ryland Blackington, and Ryan Buendia, the track’s infectious beat and Saweetie’s aspirational bars make for a dancefloor hit.

Inspired by a viral Lady Gaga interview clip, Saweetie gets the girls ready for a busy summer on the pre-hook: “Plane, sprinter, glam, to the club, backdoor section, shots, another club/Two shows, one night, what’s that a hunnid plus.” The energetic lyrics and catchy rhythm are poised to dominate summer playlists.

Saweetie also releases a stunning music video to bring the single to life. Directed by Chandler Lass, the visual sees Saweetie hosting a summer pool party with her “NANi” girls, showcasing hypnotic dance moves and carefree energy. The vibrant video perfectly complements the song’s upbeat vibe, capturing the essence of a fun-filled, glamorous summer.

“‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” Saweetie says. “This track def gives MAIN CHARACTER energy! <3 This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.”

You can see the video below.