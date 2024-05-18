As I stepped off the plane and felt the warm California sun for the first time, I knew this assignment was going to be unique. My editor had sent me to L.A. to interview EveryoneLovesIce, the artist, songwriter, and head of Luxurious Entertainment, about their partnership with the media giant World Star Hip Hop. My destination: a luxury hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

PhotoRoom 20240519 045837

The ride to the hotel was a blur of palm trees and high-end storefronts. Arriving at the hotel, I was struck by the opulence—crystal chandeliers, plush velvet seating, and a scene straight out of a hip-hop video. Cash was spread across a large table with a money counter clicking away, four stunning ladies lounged around the room, and $400 gold bottles of Ace of Spades champagne, fresh fruit, alkaline water, Nun Better hats, a diamond-encrusted Rolex, and Lamborghini keys added to the extravagant setting.

Despite the decadence, I was here for a job. EveryoneLovesIce was running late, tied up on a video conference call with the manufacturers of his and his partner’s successful streetwear brand, Focus Rich Clothing. According to many fashion insiders, Focus Rich has slowly become one of the most talked-about streetwear brands since VLONE and Rhude. As I waited, I was gifted a hat and a sleek black hoodie, retailing for $350—a small taste of the luxury surrounding their brand.

Advertisement

Finally, EveryoneLovesIce arrived, exuding charisma and apologizing for the delay. He spoke passionately about his music industry journey, including mentorship by legendary saxophonist Bobby “Big Funky” Holley and TV producer Tone Toven. Luxurious Entertainment had recently partnered with World Star Hip Hop’s music distribution company. Ice described the label’s roster: Feezy Lebron, an artist with over 6 million streams on Spotify who also works closely with Wiz Khalifa; Dedge P, a successful Christian rap artist; DeeDawgBby, an emerging talent; and Sweetie Hunndos, a rising star in music and reality TV. Ice also shared his plans to release 100 songs in the next 12 months, starting with upcoming singles featuring Snoop Dogg, Blueface, and Boosie that he proudly played for me.

The interview, though brief, provided invaluable insight into a future mogul’s mind. Ice’s passion and dedication were evident, and as I left the suite, the opulent surroundings highlighted the heights that EveryoneLovesIce and Luxurious Entertainment are poised to reach. This was more than an interview; it was an immersion into a lifestyle of success, ambition, and relentless drive. Luxurious Entertainment is not just a name; it’s a brand, a movement, and a promise of what’s to come in the world of hip-hop.