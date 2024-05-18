Kendrick Lamar is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Drake diss. Following the success of his scene-stealing “Like That” call out, Kendrick Lamar has placed a solo hit on top of the charts with “Not Like Us.”

Additionally, Lamar’s shade to Drake on “Euphoria” moves into the No. 3 slot from No. 11. “Like That” rebounds from No. 8 to No. 6. Drake gets a shot in on his own, with “Family Matters” hitting at No. 7.

According to Billboard, this is Lamar’s fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and 15 top 10s. Drake has a whopping 78 top 10 records, an all-time record.

“Not Like Us,” released on pgLang/Interscope Records/ICLG, storms onto the Hot 100 with a staggering 70.9 million official streams, 5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 15,000 units sold in the U.S. for May 9. Remarkably, these numbers were achieved despite the track’s late release on Sunday, May 5, after the chart’s tracking week had already begun on May 3.

This debut marks the 1,171st song to claim the No. 1 position in the 65-year history of the Hot 100, and notably, it’s the 79th to accomplish this feat straight out of the gate.

Additionally, “Not Like Us” ascends to the top spot on the Streaming Songs chart, becoming Kendrick Lamar’s fifth chart-topper in this category. Its 70.9 million streams represent the highest weekly total among R&B/hip-hop tracks since YouTube user-generated content was excluded from chart calculations in 2020. Surpassing the previous record set by Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, which garnered 67.3 million streams in its debut week on rankings dated September 18, 2021.

Furthermore, the track dominates the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts right out of the gate, marking Lamar’s fourth No. 1.

In other chart news, “Euphoria” experiences a surge in streams, climbing to 49 million (up from 28.9 million in its initial frame). At the same time, its airplay audience dips slightly to 1.9 million (down from 2.5 million) and sales increase to 7,000 (up from 6,000) during the May 3-9 tracking period.

Completing Lamar’s trio of hits in the Hot 100’s top 10, “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin rises to No. 6 from its debut atop the chart on April 6. The track gains 22% in streams, reaching 34.2 million during May 3-9, along with a 13% increase in radio reach to 29.4 million and a 76% surge in sales to 3,000 units.

Fan reaction is below:

The Top 10 of this week’s Billboard Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/PQCM0tZseA — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2024

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100. A song about Drake being an alleged predator is the number one song in the country. Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/ETm0VQPRSF — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) May 13, 2024

Kendrick has a 4 and a half minute and a 6 and a half minutes song at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.. insane lol. Bring back 3 verse rap songs please. pic.twitter.com/EqNukDwryU — International Sleep⁷ 시차 (@SleepDeez) May 13, 2024

