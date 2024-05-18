Iconic rapper MC Lyte is gearing up to make a splash in the music scene once again, announcing her first release in nearly a decade. Fans of the groundbreaking MC can anticipate new music dropping this summer, marking a highly anticipated comeback for the trailblazing artist.

In a recent interview with Rock The Bells Radio, MC Lyte revealed the exciting news, setting the stage for her much-awaited return. With a new single titled “Woman” slated for release in June, followed by an album scheduled for August 9, the anticipation among fans is palpable.

While details about the upcoming project remain scarce, the announcement alone has generated significant buzz within the hip-hop community. MC Lyte’s profound impact on the genre, coupled with her undeniable talent, promises an album that will captivate audiences and solidify her legacy as one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

MC Lyte’s contributions to the culture extend far beyond her music, as evidenced by her recent recognition at the inaugural SEED Summit + Awards. Honored alongside esteemed industry figures, MC Lyte continues to inspire and empower the next generation of creators and artists.

Known for her advocacy for women and girls in hip-hop, MC Lyte’s unwavering commitment to the culture is evident in her participation in events such as the I AM Woman celebration at the Kennedy Center. Reflecting on the significance of women’s contributions to hip-hop, MC Lyte emphasized the enduring legacy of the genre and its ability to inspire and unite individuals from all walks of life.

As fans eagerly await the release of MC Lyte’s new music, her forthcoming album promises to be a testament to her unparalleled talent and enduring influence in hip hop MC Lyte continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture, reaffirming her status as a pioneer and icon.