Grammy Award winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, global cultural icon T-Pain has released his powerful new single, “On This Hill.” The song about self-love and standing up for yourself, which showcases the innovative artist’s powerful vocals and dynamic voice, comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, and the artist has teamed up with Talkspace to provide free therapy to his fans for up to a year. The visual below finds T-Pain at a raw, fireside jam session in the middle of nowhere, playing into themes of vulnerability and renewal that come up in the song.

“This song is really about refusing to be gaslit anymore,” said T-Pain. “It’s about coming to a realization that I have to stand up for myself. Over the years, that has just been something I’ve had to open my eyes to and learn how to deal with it. So yeah, I’ll die on this hill, ha!”

At the end of this month, T-Pain will hit the road for his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour. Taking its name from the now iconic lyric “Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin” from his 2008 hit “Can’t Believe It,” the series of dates kicks off in Houston on May 29th and highlights include a special Juneteenth Celebration at The Hollywood Bowl with Color of Noise Orchestra, his third annual Wiscansin Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, a headline show at Central Park SummerStage and more. Later this summer, he’ll join Pitbull on the Party After Dark Tour.

MANSION IN WISCANSIN PARTY TOUR DATES:

May 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

May 30 –Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *

June 4 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall * SOLD OUT

June 6 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor The Colosseum *

June 8 – Milwaukee, WI – WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club ^ SOLD OUT

June 11 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! * SOLD OUT

June 12 – Pittsburg, PA – Stage AE * SOLD OUT

June 13 – Doswell, VA – Meadow Event Park *

June 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl

June 21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony SummerStage * SOLD OUT

June 23 – New York, NY – Central Park SummerStage *

June 25 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion *

June 26 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 27 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery Lawn *

June 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre *

June 30 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company * SOLD OUT

July 2 – Jacksonville, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

July 3 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach *

* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h