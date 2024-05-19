Stella Artois is set to launch its “Let’s do Dinner: Summer Series,” a collection of exclusive events across the U.S. that blend iconic food, lifestyle, music, and entertainment. Following the success of the 2023 program, this year’s series will hit major cities including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City, offering unique experiences to spark connections during the summer months.

Fans aged 21 and over can enter for a chance to win over 1,000 prizes, including VIP access to the Let’s do Dinner events and signed merchandise from Stella Artois ambassadors.

“As the quintessential beer that has always been at the crossroads of dining, entertainment, and culture, the ‘Let’s do Dinner: Summer Series’ brings Stella Artois to the forefront of the most important season for beer: summer,” said Chris Jones, Group Vice President of Marketing, Premium Brands, Anheuser-Busch. “By giving consumers access to these first-in-kind experiences, we’ll continue to strengthen Stella’s credentials as the essential trade-up beer choice all season long.”

The series kicks off with a pop-up dining experience at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, featuring Questlove’s Cheesesteak™ Diner. Other events include a collaboration with FX’s The Bear in Los Angeles, a cookout hosted by Ludacris in Atlanta, a Hot Ones Challenge in Chicago, and the star-studded Let’s do Dinner event in New York City.

To participate, fans can visit the Stella Artois website for a chance to win tickets to these exclusive events. For more information about the “Let’s do Dinner: Summer Series,” visit Stella Artois’ official website and follow @StellaArtoisUSA on social media.