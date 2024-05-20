Diddy issued an apology on Instagram for his 2016 assault Cassie seen in hotel security camera footage. In response, Cassie’s lawyer released a statement.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” said attorney Meredith Firetog. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

2016 footage from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles shows Diddy beating Cassie in the hotel’s hallway.

In the video released by CNN, Diddy is seen running down the hotel hallway in a towel to catch Cassie as she attempts to leave in an elevator. Diddy throws Cassie to the floor by her neck, followed by kicks, stomps and an attempt to drag her down the hall by her hood.

Cassie attempted to use a hotel phone only to be pushed to the ground by Diddy again. Later in the video, he throws a vase at the singer.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released the following statement: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The video is available below. As a warning, the video is graphic and displays physical assault.

This video arrived just days after Diddy posted a new message on Instagram. In the post, captioned “LOVE,” Diddy shared an image that says, “Time tells truth.”

A federal rade on Diddy’s properties in March, led to the seizure of electronic devices in both his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

According to ABC, Homeland Security executed the raid by order of a Manhattan federal court, seizing devices in an investigation of sex trafficking as a result of civil lawsuits against the music mogul from four women.

Diddy and his legal team released a statement following the raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes. In a statement, attorney Aaron Dyer stated that federal authorities used “military-level force” to execute the raid.

You can read the full statement below: