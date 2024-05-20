Sean Diddy Combs’ alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, has secured a deal to avoid jail time. Remember that guy? He used to play for Syracuse basketball before rolling with Diddy. Full stop. How did that ever happen? Anyway, PEOPLE confirmed that Paul, who was arrested in March for possession of cocaine and marijuana amid federal sex trafficking accusations involving the hip-hop mogul, has entered a drug diversion program. This development means that Paul will avoid jail if he completes the program successfully.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” said Brian Bieber, Paul’s attorney, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

A representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney stated that this was a “standard offer to a non-violent defendant with no priors,” according to TMZ.

Paul, a former Syracuse University basketball player, was arrested on March 27 on felony charges of cocaine and marijuana possession. An affidavit obtained by PEOPLE indicated that Miami-Dade police, working with Homeland Security agents, apprehended Paul at Opa-Locka airport while simultaneously raiding Combs’ two homes. The affidavit claimed that Paul had suspected cocaine and marijuana in his travel bags at the time of his arrest.

Paul had also been named in a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed by Combs’ former producer and videographer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Jones alleged that Paul was Combs’ “mule” responsible for acquiring and distributing his “drugs and guns.”

Despite Paul’s arrest, there did not appear to be a direct connection to the 54-year-old artist known for “I’ll Be Missing You.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on March 27, Attorney Bieber said, “We do not plan on trying this case in the media — all issues will be dealt with in court.”

The Miami-Dade police department declined to comment on the matter. In April, Paul was formally charged with felony cocaine possession. However, court documents revealed that an additional felony charge for marijuana-laced candy was dropped.