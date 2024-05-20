On Friday, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson let his feelings be known regarding the heinous video of his arch-enemy Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway back in 2016.

He posted on X (Twitter) “👀 Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say,” the “In Da Club” and added “God help us all 🙏🏾.”

ICYMI, and trigger warning, the now infamous clip, shows what appears to be Diddy throwing Cassie on the ground before kicking her and then dragging her across the hallway floor. Disgusting.

The assault went down near the elevator area not too far from what appears to be their room at what is currently the shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Century City. That’s a ritzy part of LA County surrounded by office buildings, ironically mostly law firms and entertainment industry workspaces.

So, the video footage was obtained by CNN, wow, not even TMZ had this horrifically ugly scoop, which seems to corroborate select allegations made by Ventura, in her bombshell lawsuit that alleged physical abuse, rape and more from Diddy. The suit was settled within less than 24 hours of it becoming public.

On Friday, 50 was relentless and reposted Combs’ previously made statement where he said he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged.” Whelp that aged poorly. 50 Cent then made a caption from the screen grab “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes.”

This is on par with 50 Cent’s vibes surrounding the ongoing Diddy scandals and now seemingly proven abuse. After the suit from Ventura, 50 posted “LOL 😆 He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks 🦈 saw the blood in the water 🩸 and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on,” The post was then deleted but the internet misses nothing per usual.