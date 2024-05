Drake dropped just half a million on Tyson Fury to win his championship fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Unfortunately for him, Fury took the split decision loss.

If Fury won, Drake would skate away with over $1 million. Instead, he leaves the matchup with nothing.

Drake lost a $565,000 bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk tonight… pic.twitter.com/1TxbX04rb6 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2024

You can see highlights from the fight below.

