This weekend, D’USSÉ Cognac sponsored the annual Mr. Rugs All-White Affair, a lively birthday celebration hosted by Mr. Rugs and Fabolous. The festivities kicked off with an exclusive dinner at Juliet and continued at The Address in Houston.


The event drew a stellar lineup of attendees, including 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Shy Glizzy, PJ Tucker, Jada Wayda, Dess Dior, Baby Drill, Lil Scrappy, Stefon Diggs, and Lil Harold. Guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment and mingling, complemented by signature D’USSÉ Cognac cocktails.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
DSC06542
Juliet
Mr Rugs Fabolous
PJ Tucker and Mr Rugs
The Address
21 Savage and Mr Rugs(1)
21 Savage and Mr Rugs(2)
21 Savage and Mr Rugs
21 Savage
DSC06380

The affair not only celebrated Mr. Rugs’ birthday but also served as a testament to the vibrant social scene and the enduring appeal of D’USSÉ Cognac in high-profile events.

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

