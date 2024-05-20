This weekend, D’USSÉ Cognac sponsored the annual Mr. Rugs All-White Affair, a lively birthday celebration hosted by Mr. Rugs and Fabolous. The festivities kicked off with an exclusive dinner at Juliet and continued at The Address in Houston.

The event drew a stellar lineup of attendees, including 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Shy Glizzy, PJ Tucker, Jada Wayda, Dess Dior, Baby Drill, Lil Scrappy, Stefon Diggs, and Lil Harold. Guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment and mingling, complemented by signature D’USSÉ Cognac cocktails.

The affair not only celebrated Mr. Rugs’ birthday but also served as a testament to the vibrant social scene and the enduring appeal of D’USSÉ Cognac in high-profile events.

