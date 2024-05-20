While it seems like half of the rap world is beefing, Eminem (who is no stranger to rap beefs himself) sat this one out and instead opted for a more positive experience over the weekend as he joined daughter Hailie Jade as she got married to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

On Instagram, Hailie Jade shared a few wedding photos along with the caption:

“Waking up a wife this week. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.“

The wedding, which took place over the weekend at at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan, was attended by the couple’s friends and family, including Em, his ex-wife Kim, and Alaina (Em’s adopted daughter). Halie, wore a mermaid-style white dress with a sweetheart neckline and a flowing tulle train while her father and husband wore traditional black tuxedos.

While the newlyweds were certainly the stars of the show, Eminem performed traditional father roles such as walking his daughter down the aisle and joining her for a father-daughter dance on a rose-infused dance floor. No word what song they danced to.

The couple left the ceremony in a vintage Cadillac convertible. The two met in college in 2016 and have been together ever since. McClintock did reportedly say that he asked Em for his daughter’s hand before popping the question.