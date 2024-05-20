Spotify has unveiled the 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of the streaming era, from 2015 to the present, as part of its Spotify CLASSICS catalog program. Topping the list is Kendrick Lamar’s influential track “Alright.”

The newest iteration of Spotify CLASSICS, a celebration of catalog music chosen by Spotify’s North American editorial team, highlights major hits such as Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Future’s “Mask Off,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” and “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Spotify’s hip-hop editorial team undertook the ambitious task of reviewing thousands of songs to compile this definitive list. Unlike other rankings, Spotify CLASSICS is entirely qualitative, focusing on the quality, impact, replay value, influence, and cultural significance of each track. The list reflects the editors’ music and cultural expertise, rather than being driven by streaming data, meaning that massive streaming numbers were not a prerequisite for inclusion.

The full list is available below.

The 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of the Streaming Era

100. Coi Leray – “Players” (2022)

99. Fivio Foreign – “Big Drip” (2019)

98. Doechii – “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” (2020)

97. YG ft. Nipsey Hussle – “FDT” (2016)

96. Sexyy Red – “SkeeYee” (2023)

95. Freddie Gibbs, Madlib – “Crime Pays” (2019)

94. Moneybagg Yo – “Time Today” (2021)

93. Lil Durk ft. Gunna – “What Happened to Virgil” (2022)

92. Flo Milli – “Never Lose Me” (2023)

91. Denzel Curry – “Ultimate” (2015)

90. A$AP Rocky – “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2)” (2015)

89. Yo Gotti – “Down In the DM” (2016)

88. Doja Cat ft. Rico Nasty – “Tia Tamera” (2019)

87. Young Thug – “Check” (2015)

86. Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” (2018)

85. Mac Miller – “Self Care” (2018)

84. Saweetie – “My Type” (2019)

83. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Outside Today” (2018)

82. Megan Thee Stallion – “Big Ole Freak” (2018)

81. Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj – “Princess Diana” (2023)

80. MadeinTYO – “Uber Everywhere” (2016)

79. Playboi Carti ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Shoota” (2018)

78. Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – “All My Life” (2023)

77. Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign – “WUSYANAME” (2021)

76. Nipsey Hussle ft. YG – “Last Time That I Checc’d” (2018)

75. Lil Uzi Vert – “Money Longer” (2016)

74. Drake – “Know Yourself” (2015)

73. Central Cee – “Doja” (2022)

72. Trippie Redd ft. Travis Scott – “Dark Knight Dummo” (2017)

71. Latto ft. Cardi B – “Put It On Da Floor Again” (303)

70. Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk – “Back in Blood” (2022)

69. Young M.A. – “OOOUUU” (2017)

68. Young Thug ft. Gunna – “Hot” (2019)

67. Jack Harlow – “WHATS POPPIN” (2020)

66. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie ft. Kodak Black – “Drowning” (2017)

65. Polo G, Lil Tjay ft. – “Pop Out” (2019)

64. Migos – “T-Shirt” (2017)

63. Future – “F*ck Up Some Commas” (2015)

62. A$AP Ferg – “Plain Jane” (2017)

61. Lil Baby, Gunna – “Drip Too Hard” (2018)

60. Drake, 21 Savage – “Jimmy Cooks” (2022)

59. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future – “King’s Dead” (2018)

58. Tyler, The Creator ft. Kali Uchis – “See You Again” (2017)

57. BlocBoy JB ft. Drake – “Look Alive” (2018)

56. JACKBOYS, Travis Scott, Young Thug – “OUT WEST” (2019)

55. Tee Grizzley – “First Day Out” (2017)

54. 21 Savage ft. Future – “X” (2016)

53. Travis Scott – “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” (2018)

52. Lil Mosey – “Blueberry Faygo (2020)

51. Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, NAV – “Lemonade” (2020)

50. Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” (2020)

49. DaBaby – “Suge” (2019)

48. Metro Boomin ft. Future & Chris Brown – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” (2022)

47. Hitkidd, GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” (2022)

46. Gunna – “fukumean” (2023)

45. Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U” *(2022)

44. Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” (2023)

43. Drake, Future – “Jumpman” (2015)

42. City Girls – “Act Up” (2018)

41. Travis Scott – “Antidote” (2015)

40. XXXtentacion – “Look At Me!” (2017)

39. Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem” (2016)

38. Lil Baby – “Freestyle” (2017)

37. GoldLink ft. Shy Glizzy & Brent Faiyaz – “Crew” (2016)

36. Kodak Black ft. XXXtentacion – “Roll in Peace” (2017)

35. Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” (2021)

34. Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin” (2019)

33. Playboi Carti – “Magnolia” (2017)

32. Offset, Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip” (2017)

31. J. Cole – “MIDDLE CHILD” (2019)

30. Kanye West ft. Chance The Rapper, The-Dream, Kelly Price & Kirk Franklin – “Ultralight Beam” (2016)

29. Drake – “Back To Back” (2015)

28. Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.” (2017)

27. Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar” (2018)

26. Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles” (2016)

25. Tyler, The Creator – “EARFQUAKE” (2019)

24. Polo G – “RAPSTAR” (2020)

23. 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” (2018)

22. Meek Mill ft. Drake – “Going Bad” (2019)

21. Fetty Wap – “Trap Queen” (2015)

20. Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (2020)

19. French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable” (2017)

18. Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid” (2020)

17. Kodak Black – “No Flockin” (2015)

16. Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE” (2017)

15. Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi – “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1” (2016)

14. Roddy Ricch – “The Box” (2019)

13. Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Goosebumps” (2016)

12. Future – “Mask Off” (2017)

11. XXXtentacion – “Jocelyn Flores” (2017)

10. Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams” (2018)

9. Pop Smoke – “Dior” (2019)

8. Sheck Wes – “Mo Bamba” (2017)

7. Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE” (2018)

6. Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee” (2016)

5. Future – “March Madness” (2015)

4. Lil Uzi Vert – “XO Tour Llif3” (2017)

3. Drake – “God’s Plan” (2018)

2. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (2017)

1. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright” (2015)