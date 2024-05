Hulu’s hit series Reasonable Doubt is heading back to the streamer. The series dropped first-look images for Season 2 with an August return to Hulu from producers Onyx Collective.

The second season will include returning cast members Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser, and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima. Veteran actor Morris Chestnut will add to the cast as Corey Cash.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season:

Advertisement