News reports have confirmed that ex-Red Sox pitcher Ausitn Maddox was arrested in a anti-child predator sting operation in Jacksonville, Florida last month and now Maddox is facing several felony charges.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department said that they arrested 27 men on Monday who believed that they were communicating with underage girls online, but they were actually speaking to detectives on their five-day “Operation Valiant Knights” bust.

Maddox, 33, was arrested on April 28 and charged with traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct, unlawful use of two-way communication device, and produce/promote performance which includes sexual performance by a child. Maddox’s bond was set at a little more than $300K.

Advertisement

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters made a statement about the arrest, stating, “Austin Maddox, a former Red Sox MLB player, traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child.”

Law enforcement video footage hows Maddox’s arrest, with him exiting a red pickup truck and walk into a home as he encounters several Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies. The former Red Sox pitcher is due in court next week.

Maddox only pitched one season in MLB after being called up from the Florida Gators as a third round draft pick in 2017.