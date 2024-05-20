PUMA Hoops and basketball superstar LaMelo Ball are dropping their first-ever co-designed lifestyle shoe –LaFrancé.

Launching in the “Amour” colorway (the first of many LaFrancé colorways to come), LaFrancé has been dropped alongside a few apparel pieces, including graphic tees, a mesh tank, short, and track pants, ranging from $40-$110. LaFrancé and accompanying pieces are now available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs and select retailers worldwide.

Created through intimate collaboration between LaMelo Ball and the PUMA design team, the LaFrancé gets its inspiration and name from LaMelo’s namesake lifestyle brand, which fuses different inspirations from streetwear fashion, sport and lifestyle. The supersized sneaker features exaggerated proportions, a chunky zig-zag lace closure, ultra-wide laces, and a well-padded tongue for ultimate comfort. “LF” and “La France” can be found on the mega tongue as well as imprinted into the latest silhouettes ultra-thick sole. The classic cup sole has been spiced up with floating ovals throughout, which are decorated with iconic graphics. Upper ovals on the midsole encapsulate design aspects of a butterfly, symbolizing Melo’s 1 of 1 lifestyle.

On his new sneaker, NBA superstar LaMelo Ball said, “I wanted to create a lifestyle shoe that represents my style and 1-of-1 personality. The LaFrancé Amour is something crazy loud to wear off court. The butterfly midsole, inspired by my tattoos, represents good energy.”