Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, along with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 24-time Grammy Award winner Jay-Z, hosted a luncheon in Los Angeles for six top rookies from this year’s NFL Draft.

In photos shared on social media by Rubin and Brady, the featured rookies included Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Malik Nabers (New York Giants), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), and Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders).

Rubin also posted a video from the lunch showcasing a roundtable discussion aimed at educating the rookies on business, entrepreneurship, and building their brand. This exclusive event highlights the importance of guiding new athletes not only in their sports careers but also in their off-field endeavors.

