The NBA has unveiled its newest campaign, “The Toast,” which is now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and the NBA App. Led by NBA legend and three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, the campaign gathers a star-studded cast, including Ray Allen, Magic Johnson, Queen Latifah, and more, to celebrate the pinnacle of the NBA season with a toast “to the Finals.”

“The Toast” opens with Wade delivering a tribute to the season and the champions-to-be at a glamorous affair attended by former NBA champions, fans, and celebrities. Creatively encapsulating the emotions of the Championship journey, Wade’s toast honors iconic NBA moments and figures.

NBA Chief Marketing Officer Tammy Henault expressed the campaign’s significance, stating, “As the Playoffs near a close, we are arriving at the pinnacle of the NBA season: the NBA Finals.” Henault highlighted the campaign’s aim to capture the gravity of the moment and celebrate the season behind while anticipating the excitement of what lies ahead.

The NBA Finals journey continues with the Boston Celtics facing the Indiana Pacers on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT in the Western Conference Finals.

The 2024 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV tips off on June 6 on ABC.