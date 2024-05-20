In a thrilling Game 7, the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, 98-90. Trailing 58-38 with 10:50 left in the third quarter, the Timberwolves comeback set a record for the largest second-half comeback in a Game 7 during the play-by-play era (since 1997-98).

Minnesota’s victory marks its second-ever Game 7 win, propelling the team to its first Conference Finals since 2004—exactly 20 years before their last appearance. The Timberwolves’ top-rated defense was instrumental, dominating the third quarter 28-14 and finishing the frame on a 28-9 run to cut the 20-point deficit to just one point.

During the critical run, Minnesota limited Denver to 20% shooting while hitting 50% of their shots. Anthony Edwards, who had a slow start, ignited the comeback with 9 points during the run. Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points) and Jaden McDaniels (23 points) also made significant contributions.

From 10:50 in the third quarter to the final buzzer, Minnesota outscored Denver 60-32, holding the Nuggets to 33% shooting. Except for Nikola Jokic, who scored 21 points in that stretch, no other Denver player managed more than 6 points. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, shot 48.7%, outrebounded the Nuggets 28-13, and saw every starter post a +23 or better.

Despite Denver’s attempts to rally, including tying the game at 72-72 and getting within three points at 85-82, Minnesota maintained their lead. Key plays, such as a Naz Reid putback, a Mike Conley steal, and an Anthony Edwards three-pointer, secured the win.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 35 points, while Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokic recorded 34 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists. This game marked only the second time in NBA history that two teammates each scored 34+ points in a Game 7, following Elgin Baylor and Jerry West in the 1962 NBA Finals.