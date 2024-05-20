On this date in 1993, N.W.A. co-founder and then-Death Row Records in-house producer Dr .Dre released the second single from his iconic The Chronic album entitled “Dre Day”. Dre Day was, in fact, a diss record featuring Death Row newcomer Snoop Dogg, who together took aim at Dre’s former partner Eazy-E, Miami Hip Hop pioneer Uncle Luke and Bronx rap nemesis TIm Dog.

Originally titled “Fuck wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)”, Dre sent shots at former N.W.A. members Eazy-E and Ice Cube, accusing Eazy of cheating N.W.A. members out of their money along with Jerry Heller. This was also the diss track aimed at Cube that ws the catalyst for “No Vaseline”.

In “Dre Day,” Dre vows to “to creep to South Central,” which is Ice Cube’s hometown, “on a Street Knowledge mission,” while Cube’s own record label was initially named Street Knowledge Productions. Dre lyrically “steps in the temple,” evidently alluding to Cube’s affiliation with the Nation of Islam, and claims to “spot him” by a “White Sox hat,” which Cube often donned. Earlier that year, Cube had the single “Check Yo Self.” Dre adds, “You tryin to check my homey, you best check yo self.” Not parodied in the “Dre Day” music video, however, Cube instead would cameo, signaling reconciliation with Dre, in the September 1993 music video of the next and last Chronic single, “Let Me Ride.”

“Dre Day” prompted a response from Eazy-E with “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s”, an EP from Tim Dog titled Bitch With a Perm and Luke even shot back with his second solo album’s song “Cowards in Compton,” whose music video parodies both Dre’s inclusion in the 1980s electro-rap group World Class Wreckin’ Cru and casts Dre and Snoop lookalikes ridiculed in a mock of the “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” music video.