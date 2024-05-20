Vince Staples revealed his eighth studio album, “Dark Times,” which will be released on May 24 via Blacksmith Records / Def Jam Recordings. This album marks a new era for the prolific artist, showcasing his signature dense lyricism over lush, layered beats while offering wry, melancholic observations about life and finding light in the darkness.

“Dark Times” was recorded over seven months in North Hollywood. The album title came intuitively to Staples after he listened to the record in full, noticing heavy motifs that kept reappearing. The album cover, featuring a faintly seen noose, was similarly intuitive, encapsulating the themes of struggle and perseverance that permeate the project.

To coincide with the album announcement, Staples dropped the first single, “Shame on the Devil,” accompanied by an evocative visual. The track features Staples rapping over a warm, spectral beat, reflecting on the anointed nature of his life despite experiencing loneliness and fallouts with friends.

Calling the project “a personal achievement,” Staples said, “it’s me mastering some things I’ve tried before that I wasn’t great at in the beginning. It’s a testament to musical growth, song structure—all the good stuff.” Fans can expect a deeply introspective and richly produced album that continues pushing his artistry’s boundaries.

“Dark Times” promises to be muscular and revelatory, refining elements that have been present in Staples’ catalog for the last decade. Be sure to mark your calendars for May 24 to experience the full journey of “Dark Times” and catch the first single, “Shame on the Devil,” now available for streaming.