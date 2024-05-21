Kevin Hart and Daughter Heaven Partner with Chase Freedom for Financial Education Campaign

Chase Freedom has launched a new video series, “Family Huddle,” featuring comedian Kevin Hart and his daughter Heaven. The series promotes the Chase Freedom Rise credit card.

Kevin and Heaven discuss essential financial topics in these videos, including Heaven’s first credit card and managing bill payments as she prepares for college. The first episode, recently shared on Kevin Hart’s Instagram and the Chase Freedom Rise website, provides a glimpse into their conversations.

As a Chase Freedom partner since 2019, Kevin Hart is no stranger to the benefits of cashbacking. Through this campaign, he aims to impart these financial lessons to his daughter and others like her using the Chase Freedom Rise card.

Chase Freedom Rise offers new-to-credit individuals a pathway to financial success, encouraging smart habits from the outset. After one year of responsible card usage, cardholders like Heaven can celebrate a “credit graduation” and may be eligible for an upgrade to the Freedom Unlimited card.

The campaign, produced by Hart’s entertainment company, Hartbeat, underscores the importance of early financial education and responsible credit card usage. By partnering with Kevin Hart and his daughter, Chase Freedom hopes to empower young adults to make informed financial decisions as they embark on their financial journey.