San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder forward-center Chet Holmgren have been unanimously chosen for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team. Both players secured First Team votes on all 99 ballots cast by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Accompanying Wembanyama and Holmgren on the First Team are Charlotte Hornets forward-guard Brandon Miller, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.
Meanwhile, the Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team features Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace, and Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II.
The selection process involved a media voting panel, which nominated five players for each team regardless of position. Players earned two points for each first-team vote and one point for each second-team vote.
Check out the complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team below:
