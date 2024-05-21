Sports host and former Roc-A-Fella rapper Cam’ron appeared on CNN yesterday(May 20) for an interview about the disturbing 2016 video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. and to say that the sit down did not go as planned by the news giant is an understatement.

Newsnight host Abby Phillip didn’t take waste time questioning the Dipset founder about Diddy and whether or not Cam noticed the man in the surveillance video to which Cam sharply responded, “I don’t know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean my experiences?” The interview seemed to take the most unexpected turn when Phillip asked Cam about the Bad Boy mogul’s disgraceful apology video, where Diddy said he was sorry for his actions, but he did not apologize directly to Cassie because their settlement doesn’t allow him to say Cassie’s name in public.

Cam, in a frustrated tone, replied to Phillip, “The apology ain’t for me to decide, it’s for Cassie. He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter.” In the middle of their banter, Cam takes down a shot of PinkHorsePower, a sexual enhancement drink popular in NYC bodegas, with Cam proudly boasting he was going to get “some cheeks” after downing the shot.

Phillip didn’t make things better when she asked if the rap industry protected DIddy from being held accountable for his heinous actions. In the most embarrassing manner for the network, Cam asked, “Who booked me for this joint?”