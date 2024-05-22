Four-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna returns to the top of multiple charts with his acclaimed fifth studio album One of Wun! It notably bows at #2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fifth consecutive Top 5 debut on the respective chart. Additionally, it captures #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Not to mention, it stands out as the #1 debut of the week and #1 biggest week for a Warner Music Group album in 2024 so far.

On DSPs, it notches a #1 Spotify Global and U.S. debut in addition to vaulting to #1 on Apple Music in 44 countries. Thus far, it has generated 170 million global streams.

Right now, Gunna is canvasing the country with sold out shows on ‘The Bittersweet Tour.’ It kicked off on May 4 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11.

The artwork for One of Wun was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.