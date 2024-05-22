In a groundbreaking collaboration that merges cannabis culture with musical legacy, Jeeter, the leading pre-roll cannabis brand in the United States, joins forces with the Bob Marley family to unveil the Jeeter X Bob Marley “One Love” Unity collector’s edition. This limited-edition release, available starting May 23rd, pays homage to the iconic musician and cultural icon, Bob Marley, through a meticulously crafted cannabis product that celebrates his everlasting influence.

Jeeter’s reputation as the #1 pre-roll cannabis company in the U.S. sets the stage for this monumental collaboration. With a commitment to honoring influential figures in cannabis culture, Jeeter embarks on a journey with the Marley family to create a product that authentically reflects Bob Marley’s legacy and love for cannabis.

The collaboration between Jeeter and the Marley family goes beyond mere product development; it’s a deeply immersive experience rooted in respect and authenticity. Jeeter’s journey takes them to Jamaica, where they immerse themselves in the vibrant culture that inspired Bob Marley’s music and passion for cannabis. From supporting a music festival at Marley’s birthplace, Nine Mile, to collaborating directly with the Marley family on every aspect of the product, Jeeter’s dedication to honoring Marley’s legacy shines through.

Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies and daughter of the legendary musician, expresses her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Jeeter’s work in the cannabis space has been incredible. Cannabis culture and the Marley movement go hand in hand. Jeeter’s deep dive into Jamaican culture has been a joy to witness, and the results speak for themselves.”

The Jeeter X Bob Marley “One Love” Unity Joint is a testament to this collaboration’s authenticity and attention to detail. Encased in a signature guitar case, reimagined through Jeeter’s artistic lens, the joint is a nod to Marley’s iconic image. Opening the case reveals a classic double-twisted hand-rolled joint, reminiscent of those Marley was known for smoking. The joint, aptly named “One Love,” contains 4.2 grams of premium cannabis flower, rolled into a ceramic tip for an elevated smoking experience.

Jeeter Co-Founders Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano express their excitement for the collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled to do a collab with the iconic music legend Bob Marley. To make this collaboration genuine, we went to Jamaica to connect with the culture he loved. This is all about celebrating Marley’s legacy in a real and respectful way.”

The collaboration extends beyond product releases, as Jeeter hosts immersive events that celebrate cannabis culture and musical heritage. At their recent High Dining event with long-time partner, Dwyane Wade in Los Angeles, guests were treated to a special performance by Marley’s grandson, Skip Marley, further cementing the bond between cannabis, culture, and music.

As Jeeter continues to expand its reach across the United States, the collaboration with the Bob Marley family serves as a testament to their commitment to honoring influential figures in cannabis culture. With the launch of the Jeeter X Bob Marley “One Love” Unity collector’s edition, Jeeter aims to educate the public on Bob Marley’s influence in the societal acceptance of cannabis use as an alternative medicine.

From California to Arizona, Michigan, and now New England, Jeeter’s dedication to quality products and meaningful collaborations continues to solidify its position as a leader in the cannabis industry. As fans eagerly await the release of this groundbreaking collabo— it’s clear that this represents more than just a product—it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and the enduring legacy of a musical icon.