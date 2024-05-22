The breakup of The Joe Budden Podcast crew will go down in Hip-Hop history as one of the biggest splits of all time.

While in a spaces discussing Drake’s “Family Matters,” Joe dug back in his rapping bag to playfully jab at Rory and Mal, also mentioned their podcast co-host Demaris, while referencing his mainstay Parks.

You can hear the bars below.

Joe Budden Freestyles over the "Family Matters" beat & addresses the Rory & Mal split 😂 #comedyStyle pic.twitter.com/jqLFLLFiJA — thestop (@thestoptv) May 22, 2024

But don’t look for Joe to get back in the booth seriously. Joe Budden could have hit the Madison Square Garden stage and delivered a “Pump It Up” performance.

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden revealed Nicki Minaj reached out to him to perform his hit during her Pink Friday Tour stop in NYC. Budden denied it because he doesn’t know if he has the “hype” in him.

“Nicki hit me last night,” Budden said. “She hit me when she was about to go on in Jersey. I was home. She didn’t say, ‘Yo, come out to Jersey’ and do that. She was 30 minutes from going on stage, and she hit me. I said, ‘I want to go to the New York show.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna come out and do ‘Pump it Up.’”

Regarding rejecting the offer, Budden said, “I gotta go out there and act hype, and I don’t know, I ain’t hype no more.”

Speaking with his cohost Parks, Budden revealed his last stage performance was in 2016.

You can see the moment from the pod below.