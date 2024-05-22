LaMelo Ball, the rising NBA star of the Charlotte Hornets, is facing a lawsuit along with his team after allegedly driving over an 11-year-old fan’s foot. The lawsuit, filed by Tamaria McRae on behalf of her son Angell Joseph, claims that Bal injured Joseph while fans were seeking autographs following the October event, according to Jason Stoogenke of WEOCTV.com.

McRae recounted the moments leading up to the incident, saying, “Angel was like, LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign, my… Give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me? “She added, “I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something, “referring to the moment Bal allegedly drove off and struck Joseph‘s foot, resulting in a broken foot for the Young fan.

The family’s lawyer, Cameron Debrun, explained that no claim was filed with Ball’s insurance company to cover the medical expenses because the police support did not include the NBA player’s insurer or his name. Debrun stated that without this crucial information, their only options were both Bal and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are included in the lawsuit because the family believes that more safety measures should be in place to protect fans near the players.

LaMelo Ball, 22 is known for his All-Star play on the court. However, injuries have pled his recent seasons. He appeared in only 22 games this past season due to a right ankle injury, averaging 23.9 points and eight assists per game while shooting , an impressive 35.5% from the three-point range. But, his injuries have limited him to 58 games over the past two seasons, stalling the momentum he built as the NBA rookie of the year in a 2020–21 season and an All-Star the following year. Good luck to all parties involved.