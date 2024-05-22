Marshay Monet is a dynamic force in the live music industry, seamlessly juggling roles as a Tour Manager, Band Coordinator, and Executive Assistant. With a career that has taken her across the globe, Monet’s expertise and dedication have made her a sought-after professional among some of the biggest names in music.

Her impressive resume extends to some of the most prestigious stages in the music world, including the Super Bowl LIV and LVI, Coachella, the Oscars, and the Grammys. Monet has also successfully managed shows for high-profile artists like Cardi B and Chris Brown, showcasing her versatility and capability in handling diverse musical acts.

Monet recently completed work on Drake’s “Big As The What” Tour, a landmark event in hip-hop history. This tour, one of the most successful ever, underscored Monet’s exceptional skills in coordinating large-scale productions and managing complex logistics. Her role in ensuring the tour’s success highlights her ability to adapt and thrive in fast-paced, high-pressure environments.

Advertisement

In an exclusive with The Source, Monet details her road to becoming a tour manager and how she manages shows for the biggest stars on the planet.

The Source: How did you get started as a tour manager?

Marshay Monet: When I graduated with my master’s degree, my cousin Adam Blackstone, who is a musical director, gave me the opportunity to be a librarian on a music TV show he was working on. My role was to organize the sheet music for the band. From there, I met many tour musicians and was interested in the touring world. Adam then introduced me to Tina Farris, who brought me with her to Tour Manage Ella Mai. I started as her meet-and-greet manager and shadowed Tina until I was blessed with the role of Road Manager. From there, I networked & worked with my different Tour & Production Managers.

Can you describe a typical day in your role as a Tour Manager, Production Coordinator, and Executive Assistant in the live music industry?

Each role is fairly different. As a production coordinator, I’m the first in the building and the last out. I walk around the backstage area of each venue and designate the greenrooms. I pick the rooms for the artist, the dancers, the band, the management, the media, etc. I work with locals who are called runners. They help with tasks such as sending out laundry, picking up food, and running errands. I type up and print out the setlist that is taped to the stage for the performers to know the order of their performances. As a production coordinator, I am also the road manager for the crew. That’s the lighting team, the audio team, staging, etc.

As a Tour Manager, my day starts by reminding my team of the times I sent the night prior. What time will they be getting picked up, lunch, dinner soundcheck, and show start times? I walk around the venue to see the distance and directions from the band and dancers’ dressing rooms to the stage. I ensure my team has all of their essentials for a successful show. Again, each tour is different, but while the show is going on, I always have an eye on my dancers and band. I order food for my team to have after the show. I then ensure our tour buses are in place to take us to our next destination.

Executive Assistant days range. They can involve a lot of emails, Zoom calls, and running around like a chicken with my head cut off.

What are some of the key responsibilities you handle when working with artists like Drake or Chris Brown and managing bands on major stages such as Superbowl LIV & LVI, Coachella, Oscars, and Grammys?

I believe my main responsibility is ensuring the team I’m over has ALL the information they need for each day, week, or tour. I put myself in the shoes of a band member or a dancers and i think to myself, if i was them what information would I want or need to know and i make sure they have it before they even ask. Some of this information is what hotel we are staying at and how long the bus drives from show A to show b. What time are we getting to the venue what time are we leaving, What time does that show start, what time is rehearsal, sharing flight information.

How do you prioritize and manage tasks when working on multiple projects simultaneously?

In this industry, everything is advanced, which means organized and planned. So, I prioritize from what needs to be completed completely urgently to what can wait a few more hours, days, or even weeks.

Could you share a challenging situation you encountered while on tour or coordinating production and how you resolved it?

My large group has gotten into a hotel a few times, which is not up to our standards. The reviews may not be accurate, and the online pictures misleading, and I now have to quickly find a new hotel and get my whole group in as quickly as possible. This is a challenge, but I usually work with great travel agents who are able to help me make a move as seamless as possible for myself and my team.

Collaboration is crucial in the entertainment industry. How do you effectively communicate and work with artist management, record labels, television producers, and other executives to ensure the success of live shows and experiences?

I’ve been blessed to work in music in different industries, including touring, TV, award shows, and private events. So, I’ve been able to speak the language of live music in many different ways. Communication is key in life, so I do my best to keep in touch as often as possible, answer questions to the best of my ability, and give creative input when needed.

How do you stay organized and adapt to schedule changes or last-minute requests in a fast-paced environment like the live music industry?

I use the same platforms that work for me. I use Google Drive for the majority of my projects. It’s organized by artist or project, and I title everything accordingly. I use Dropbox for most of the music I need to send out or receive, and that’s organized as well. In touring, I use a database called Master Tour. Once I plug all my info for a tour into Master Tour, it’s easy to find exactly what I’m looking for.

I also like to use the notes app on my phone. It’s quick and easy, and you can collaborate with other iPhone users.

With your experience in production coordination and tour management, how do you ensure the seamless execution of live events while also managing the logistical aspects of touring?

I usually do more than I need to do in my role, which keeps me booked [laughs]. It’s not always good, but I realized I can’t help it. So what I mean is, a lot of people in the industry either do production or management & because I have experience in both, it makes me more well rounded, and I don’t have to go to many people to get things done. I can do so much by myself. And every project I do, I’m eager to learn something new. For me, the logistics of everything come. First, that’s the most important thing to me in my role; then, I can chime in on creativity or jump in other areas that may be needed.

What strategies do you employ to ensure the safety and well-being of artists and crew members during tours and live performances?

When I’m on tour, I treat my dancers and band members like my kids, so I look after them as such. I always tell them to be aware of their surroundings, to be safe, and to make smart decisions, whether it’s show day or off day. At the end of the day, we’re at work all the time while on tour.

What advice would you give to someone aspiring to pursue a career in the live music industry similar to yours?

Start wherever you can. My first job was organizing sheet music in binders, and on my first tour, I managed to meet & greet. And now I’m tour managing for some of the biggest artists, biggest shows and stages. My first tour was a bar run. A few thousand capacity. All you have to do is get in somewhere, do your absolute best work, go over and beyond, network, and let your work speak for itself, and you’ll be able to meet the right people to put you in the right places.

What are some of your most fulfilling tour moments?

My most fulfilling moments are when the Tour Directors, or management or the artist recognize my hard work with a simple thank you. I have a video of me and Drake walking and talking that has gone a little viral, and he just told me Thank you for all of my work on the Tour, and earlier that same day, his manager, Future The Prince, pulled me aside to thank me as well. Drake had never had a marching band on tour and hadn’t had dancers in years, so I came in and managed them all. Adding 33 people to a tour, but it was no added stress on anyone because I take care of everything for them, it’s a big deal and it’s really rewarding when my work is seen and appreciated.