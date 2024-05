Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, is speaking out against the video released by CNN showing Diddy assaulting Cassie.

On Instagram, Hylton wrote she is heartbroken, while also stating Diddy’s children are innocent of what is currently going on.

The post reads:

I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.

These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.

Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.

You can see the post below.

Previously, Misa Hylton shared footage from the raid on one of Diddy’s homes, labeling the federal authorities as “overzealous” and “overly militarized.”

You can read her complete statement below: