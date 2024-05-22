Roddy Ricch has reached a custody agreement for his 3-year-old son, whom he shares with Alexandra Kiser.

According to TMZ, Ricch will have joint custody of the kid, with his days being Tuesdays to Thursdays. Additionally, Ricch will pay $8,000 a month in child support while fronting the funds for private school tuition, medical bills, special-needs therapy, and extracurricular activities.

Roddy will also have to cover the $37,500 in Alexandra’s legal expenses and another $1,000 a month to maintain her car.

Last year, Roddy Ricch‘s custody court battle was levied by accusations of being addicted to lean.

According to The Blast, Kiser stated the rapper had stopped financially supporting her, leading to her vacating a home he had provided for her. She also stated she had no income, which is in contrast to what she states is $10 million a year for the rapper.

“Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence,” Kiser mentioned in court. “Rodrick misses important holidays with him including this past holiday season. Instead, he took friends to Dubai and the Maldives on a pleasure trip. I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

Kiser also stated “The Box” rapper is gang-affiliated, cited his arrest on a gun charge, and accused him of promethazine abuse, along with domestic abuse to her.

Attorneys now state the relationship between the two is positive as they head into co-parenting.