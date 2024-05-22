BODYARMOR Sports Drink will unveil a complete line up of limited-edition collector bottles for several of its athletes, many featuring innovative AR functionality. Among those receiving their own LTO bottles include record-breaking, NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., and Home Run Derby Champ Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Additional athletes include NFL superstars Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Young, CeeDee Lamb, NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, and internet sensationDude Perfect, best known for captivating the attention of their 90M+ fans daily via YouTube, IG, and TikTok while attempting seemingly impossible trick shots.

Each of these limited-edition bottles feature bespoke AR functionality inspired by the athletes. The introduction of augmented reality on its bottles is a first for BODYARMOR, which is leveraging the technology to enhance the consumer experience and connect fans to their favorite athletes.

For example, Ryan Blaney’s bottle allows consumers to participate in a virtual pit stop experience, while Ronald Acuña Jr.’s bottle puts fans in a virtual home run derby, and the NFL bottles have fans participate in a digital combine where they can show off QB passes, route running, strength tests, and more. In addition, in the Dude Perfect game, the player tries to last as long as they can by bouncing a ball off of obstacles and aiming them at subsequent targets.