Jaylen Brown’s clutch performance pushed the Boston Celtics into overtime, where Jayson Tatum took over to secure a 133-128 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum scored 10 of his game-high 36 points in the extra frame, while Jrue Holiday added 28 points and Brown contributed 26. This marked the first time in Celtics history that three players scored 25+ points in an ECF game.

Indiana had a chance to win in regulation, but Tyrese Haliburton’s 27-foot fadeaway missed the mark. Haliburton, who had already nailed a 35-footer at the half and a 28-foot banked three at the third-quarter buzzer, couldn’t replicate his earlier heroics. Despite the miss, he finished with 25 points and ten assists.

Advertisement

The Pacers mounted an impressive rally, erasing a 13-point deficit with 3:23 left in the third quarter. Haliburton’s banked three capped a 14-2 run, giving Indy momentum as they took the lead early in the fourth and held a five-point advantage late. Pascal Siakam added 24 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. In comparison, Myles Turner had 23 points and ten rebounds, making it only the third time in the Pacers’ playoff history that three players recorded double-doubles.

After a Game 7 win in New York, Indiana sought consecutive road victories. Haliburton joined Trae Young and Jrue Holiday as the only players with 25+ points and 10+ assists in their conference finals debut since 2021.

Game 2 is set for Thursday, with the Celtics aiming to build on their momentum.