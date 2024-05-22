On what was dubbed “Metro Boomin Night”(May 20) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the home of the Cardinals, the producer from “The Lou” not only threw out the first pitch of the night, but also had the entire stadium singing along to his latest hit, BBL Drizzy”, the diss track aimed at Drake.

A video that has now gone viral posted by an X(formerly Twitter) user shows the game goers singing along, appearing to show what looks like the entire stadium knowing the words to BBL Drizzy, the nickname given to Drake by Rick Ross on his Drizzy diss track “Champagne Moments”.

Metro dropped “BBL Drizzy” to SoundCloud on May 5, sharing the news on X and said it was available for anyone to use for free.

Metro Boomin Night was a double win for the hometown hero, wit hthe reception of his performance of BBL Drizzy as well as the Cardinals’ win 6-3 over the Baltimore Orioles.