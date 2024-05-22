Venus Williams will get her own Barbie doll that celebrates her stories career. Williams is one of nine athletes announced by Mattel.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Additional dolls will be made for gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams to the AP.

Advertisement

You can see the doll below.

GOLdPkJXEAAFoyo
GOLdPkJXEAAFoyo

No More Stories

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts