Venus Williams to be Honored with Her Own Barbie Doll

Venus Williams will get her own Barbie doll that celebrates her stories career. Williams is one of nine athletes announced by Mattel.

Additional dolls will be made for gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams to the AP.

You can see the doll below.