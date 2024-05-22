Deb’s House is a new music reality competition series, and The Source has the exclusive first look trailer! The highly anticipated WE TV series follows music mogul and industry veteran Deb Antney, who made a name for herself, trailblazing the careers of rap stars Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka, and more. Now “Ms. Deb” is searching for the industry’s next female superstar emcee! Before we get into the deets, Deb’s House is set to premiere Friday, June 14, at 10pm ET, only on WE TV and will stream on ALLBLK.

Make no mistake—the trailer is fast-paced and edgy. It teases, “This is not a ratchet TV show,” and “it will take more than skills” for these talented ladies to make it to the top of Deb’s House.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, including L. Londell McMillan, Esq. from The Source magazine, along with media personality and Hot 97’s TT Torrez as guest judges, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.”

We won’t give too much away, but the premiere episode starts with Antney searching nationwide for female rappers through a rap cipher hosted by none other than The Source magazine. When two rappers “don’t play by her rules,” Ms. Deb must make a tough choice. Ultimately, we will learn who has what it takes to shoot to the top of the charts and which ones will succumb to the pressure in the first season of Deb’s House.

Deb’s House is executive produced and created by Deb Antney and Rasheed J. Daniel. Vanessa Phillips serves as co-executive producer for TeamSheed, and Tina Brinkley Potts serves as co-executive producer for TAG Multimedia. Angela Molloy, SVP, Development & Original Production, Unscripted, LeAnn Scrimmager, Manager Development & Original Production, Unscripted, and Sean Charles, Manager Development & Original Production, Scripted & Unscripted, Executive Producer for WE TV and ALLBLK.

Check out the trailer here: