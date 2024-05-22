Deb’s House is a new music reality competition series, and The Source has the exclusive first look trailer! The highly anticipated WE TV series follows music mogul and industry veteran Deb Antney, who made a name for herself, trailblazing the careers of rap stars Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka, and more. Now “Ms. Deb” is searching for the industry’s next female superstar emcee! Before we get into the deets, Deb’s House is set to premiere Friday, June 14, at 10pm ET, only on WE TV and will stream on ALLBLK.
Make no mistake—the trailer is fast-paced and edgy. It teases, “This is not a ratchet TV show,” and “it will take more than skills” for these talented ladies to make it to the top of Deb’s House.
Here’s the official synopsis:
We won’t give too much away, but the premiere episode starts with Antney searching nationwide for female rappers through a rap cipher hosted by none other than The Source magazine. When two rappers “don’t play by her rules,” Ms. Deb must make a tough choice. Ultimately, we will learn who has what it takes to shoot to the top of the charts and which ones will succumb to the pressure in the first season of Deb’s House.
Deb’s House is executive produced and created by Deb Antney and Rasheed J. Daniel. Vanessa Phillips serves as co-executive producer for TeamSheed, and Tina Brinkley Potts serves as co-executive producer for TAG Multimedia. Angela Molloy, SVP, Development & Original Production, Unscripted, LeAnn Scrimmager, Manager Development & Original Production, Unscripted, and Sean Charles, Manager Development & Original Production, Scripted & Unscripted, Executive Producer for WE TV and ALLBLK.
Check out the trailer here: